KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lolita the orca at the Miami Seaquarium underwent a health assessment back in May after she become ill earlier this year.

Experts releases the results of the 57-year-old orca, Thursday.

According to the experts, she is improving.

They plan to end her therapy once shes is fully stable.

Lolita officially retired from performing in March after the Miami Seaquarium come under new management.

