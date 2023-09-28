SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami announced in a news release that ‘Swift,’ a red fox who was adored at the zoo as an animal ambassador over six years, passed away on Thursday. The nearly 8-year-old red fox was a cherished member of the Zoo Miami family since her arrival in April 2017.

Recent concerns about her health led to an examination by Animal Science staff, which revealed unusual lethargy and a loss of appetite. Further examination at the animal hospital uncovered a critical issue—a liver torsion, where a portion of the liver had twisted around critical blood vessels, causing internal bleeding.

Emergency surgery was performed to correct the issue and stop the bleeding, but Swift tragically went into cardiac arrest while still under anesthesia. Despite the dedicated efforts of the Animal Health Team, she could not be resuscitated.

Swift’s journey to Zoo Miami began when she was transferred by the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission after being rescued by the South Florida Wildlife Center in Fort Lauderdale. Zoo Miami provided her with a forever home after she was deemed non-releasable.

Her gentle and warm personality made her a favorite among zoo visitors and she often participated in educational presentations to foster a connection between people and native wildlife.

Red foxes, known for their adaptability, can be found in various habitats worldwide. Often confused with grey foxes, their distinctive features include larger size, a longer snout, and a white-tipped tail.

Swift’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who cared for her and those who were fortunate enough to meet her during their visits to Zoo Miami.

