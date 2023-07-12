SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family in Southwest Miami-Dade is seeking assistance from the community to track down a heartless bird bandit who absconded with two cherished macaws from their home.

The incident occurred on Monday near the intersection of Southwest 127th Place and 110th Street, leaving the family devastated and determined to bring their feathered companions back safely.

The macaws, which have been part of the family for years, hold immense sentimental value. The owner’s son, Luis Gomez said the animals have been in the family since he was 7 years old.

Gomez suspects that the person responsible for the theft possesses significant knowledge and expertise in handling exotic animals.

“They weigh a lot, and if you were to hold them on your arm, their talons are very sharp. They’re big animals, so we’re thinking that the person who did this is experienced and they handle these animals on a day-to-day basis,” he said.

In an effort to expedite the safe return of their cherished pets, the family has announced a substantial $5,000 reward for any information leading to their recovery.

Law enforcement authorities have been alerted, and they are working diligently to apprehend the culprit and reunite the stolen macaws with their rightful owners.

They implore anyone with knowledge about the whereabouts of the macaws or any details that may aid in identifying the perpetrator to come forward.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

