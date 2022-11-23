MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Kids from the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade spent an enchanting evening at a South Florida theme park, all courtesy of 7News anchor Belkys Nerey.

“‘Tis the season after all, and every year I gift a group of deserving youngsters a fun-filled evening at Santa’s Enchanted Forest,” said Nerey.

It was a great night in Medley, and all the kids enjoyed the rides, carnival games, festive food and lots and lots of laughs.

Happy holidays, guys!

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.