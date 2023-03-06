MIAMI (WSVN) - The Belen Jesuit basketball team received a warm welcome from friends and family after winning the 5A State Championship.

Players exited the bus from Lakeland to cheers and hugs after an amazing state championship victory the first in school history.

The Wolverines faced off against Daytona Beach’s Mainland Buccaneers where they won in a comfortable fashion.

The final score of the game was 49 to 30.

An assembly for the state champions will be held Monday morning.

