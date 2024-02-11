WEST MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida priest has received a very high honor — so high, it’s out of this world.

Step by step, Father Pedro Cartaya climbed to the top of the Benito Viñes Observatory dome at Belen Jesuit Preparatory School in West Miami, preparing to take a look above.

Cartaya said the sights of our solar system captured his heart 75 years ago, when he was a boy in Havana.

“I saw the most spectacular meteor in my life, from west to east,” he said. “So beautiful, so wonderful, and my instinct – my finger follows the path, the path of this kind of meteor.”

That path led Cartaya to his lifelong passion and purpose.

“When Belen was re-founded in Miami, shortly after its re-founding, he’s the one who pushed to have the astronomy club and the observatory built,” said Father Guillermo García-Tuñón, Belen’s president.

One could say that what came after was written in the stars.

“For 35 years, we’ve had a tremendous experience, either watching planets or whatever, studying astronomy information,” he said, “so astronomy expanded our minds.”

Now Cartaya is celebrating what he says is his biggest accomplishment yet.

“The highest honor, because it couldn’t be higher,” he said.

An asteroid has been named in Cartaya’s honor, orbiting between Mars and Jupiter.

The Vatican Observatory helped make it possible for the asteroid to be named Asteroid Cartaya #623031.

“[They told me], ‘We are going to give you this asteroid for your dedication and commitment, and the most important thing, for the passion, to be so dedicated to astronomy,'” said Cartaya. “And so, for me, it was the best thing to hear.”

For those lucky enough to be around Cartaya, his love for celestial bodies has rubbed off on some of his star students.

“He always talks about how the number one thing you can do to be successful in a field is to have undying passion and commitment,” said student Oliver De Armas. “So, we could apply that to sports, to studying, for clubs. Really inspiring.”

“He absolutely loves what he does, and it’s something that, really, I don’t know anyone that loves what they do as much as he does,” said student Anthony Iturbe. “It makes me want to really find what I’m good at and really be great at it, just like he does.”

It’s a decades-long passion that has made a vast impact on many students. Cartaya has some words of wisdom to anyone pursuing their dreams.

“I think, for me, for everyone who can hear me is, try to be visionary, try to have a big goal ion your life,” he said. “Once you have something to do, dedicate [yourself] to it absolutely, with enthusiasm and passion, and you will feel very proud of yourself, because for me, astronomy has made me, at my age, so happy.”

Cartaya is hosting a viewing for the solar eclipse on April 8. For updates about the upcoming event, click here.

