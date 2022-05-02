WEST MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) — Belen Jesuit Preparatory School in West Miami held a sacred dedication for their new chapel.

The chapel was dedicated on Sunday in a special Mass following three years of construction.

The Mass featured several different rituals, including the presentation of the key, and the blessing of the altar and walls.

The chapel will be used as a sacred space dedicated to serving the students at the school.

