WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a thorough investigation, Belen Jesuit Preparatory School, has confirmed that no credible threat was found following a viral video showing a student with a gun, and classes will procced as normal.

Parents received an email Wednesday from president, Father Guillermo M. García-Tuñón, notifying them about a video circulating online which showed a student displaying a weapon off campus.

The letter was sent to all parents of students attending the all boys school located on Southwest 127th Avenue off Sixth Street for grades six through twelve.

A portion of letter read:

“Following our standard operating procedures, we have informed our security team and they will implement heightened security measures. The safety of everyone on our campus will always be our number one priority. We hope that everyone—students, faculty, staff, and parents— can work together to remain vigilant.” -Fr. Guillermo M. García-Tuñón, President

Following an investigation led by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Homeland Security, the president confirmed Thursday morning that “there is no threat to the school, students, or employees.”

Nonetheless, heightened security measures are in place at the school, with patrol units observed outside.

