MIAMI (WSVN) - A behavior technician working in a Miami classroom is facing serious charges after officials say she sent thousands of inappropriate text messages to a 12-year-old student.

Carolina Marie Trueba, 28, was arrested on April 24 and charged with offenses against students by authorities figures.

According to authorities, the investigation began in early February when the boy’s parents found disturbing messages on his phone. According to the arrest report, the messages were traced back to Trueba, a registered behavior technician for a private company contracted by the school district.

Officials say Trueba was not assigned to the boy directly but worked in the same classroom with another student. Over time, she and the child began communicating regularly, and officials say their conversation took a romantic turn.

In total, according to the police report, about 4,000 messages were exchanged between the two. Some of the texts referenced kissing and deleting messages to hide their conversation. One message, according to investigators, included a voice note where Trueba told the boy, “Goodnight, I love you.”

Detectives also found notes on Trueba’s phone where she wrote about being in love with the child and struggling with the idea of ending their relationship.

Trueba was taken into custody without incident.

