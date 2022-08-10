NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida park was repaired and restored.

Miami-Dade Police Officers painted and planted gardens at Rocky Creek Park in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday.

It’s all part of a beautification project that was organized alongside county officials to bring the park back to life so that the community can safely use it again.

Gloria Cohen, a resident of the area, said she’s happy the park is finally being cleaned up and repaired.

“My hopes are that it continues to be the neighborhood that it now is, safe, beautiful, where our kids can grow up and play together, and just continue to live happy, just be happy,” she said.

Cohen said the park had been in a bad shape for about 30 years and the restoration was sorely needed.

