HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A bear was spotted in a suburban neighborhood in Homestead, leaving a community stunned, as authorities close in on the unwelcome visitor and take steps to capture it.

Ring doorbell video obtained by 7News captured the bear wandering around a home at Isles of Oasis, located off 147th Avenue and Pacific Drive, at around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Homestead Police officers responded to the call and advised locals to avoid the bear if they encounter it.

This incident even prevented some people from leaving a nearby hospital as it was seen nearby later in the night.

On Friday morning, residents reacted to the video.

“Oh, my God! Is that a bear?” shouted Meracita Johnson, a woman who lives in the area. “He’s out in this community? Oh, my God and I’m out for my walk. Are you serious?”

Johnson was unsure if she should continue her walk after seeing the video.

“I’m a senior citizen, so I’m out here getting ready to get my walk on not knowing that there’s a bear in my community,” she said.

Another woman who was on her morning walk said she was going to head straight home after she got news of the bear in the area.

Although the residents were scared, Johnson is always prepared on her walks.

“I got this,” she said as she pulled out a spray bottle, “But I don’t know if it’s going to help for a bear. It’s for dogs.”

The bear was also spotted at a Publix supermarket and Baptist Health Homestead Hospital.

While the bear sighting was shocking for residents, this wasn’t the first time Homestead residents experienced something like this.

In 2019, another bear was seen in the Mallorca area of Southwest Miami-Dade.

Residents are now fearful due to this recent bear sighting.

“It’s scary. It’s scary because you can’t protect yourself from the bear,” said area resident Peter Kong.

Since the bear was spotted, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, along with the Homestead Police Department, were searching for the animal.

Friday morning, a passer-by snapped a picture of the bear after spotting it near Southwest 152nd Avenue and Campbell Drive.

7News cameras captured Homestead Police, Homestead Animal Control and FWC as they worked to track down the animal.

According to an FWC officer, the bear was found and contained Friday afternoon somewhere in a wooded area within the community.

“If he stands up on two legs, he’ll be able to be taller than me,” said a Homestead Animal Control officer.

Wildlife officers set a trap for the bear in wooded area as they zero in on the animal, but as of Friday night, the bear remains on the loose.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.