KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have warned beachgoers in Miami-Dade County to watch out for man o’ wars.

Some of the marine creatures, which resemble jellyfish, are already washing up on local beaches, blown in by strong winds and currents.

Stings from their tentacles cause painful welts that can last for days, as well as allergic reactions and even heart failure in the most extreme cases.

Lifeguards said they are working to ensure beachgoers know the creatures have arrived.

“If you have the purple flag, that means that we have marine life. Most of the time, it’s related to man o’ war,” said Miami-Dade Ocean Rescue Capt. Luis Andrade.

Officials advise beachgoers who are stung to first rinse the affected area with vinegar to remove the tentacles and then cover the area with a heat pack.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.