Beachgoers push nesting sea turtle back into water in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A massive sea turtle made its way on a South Florida shore, but not in the way beachgoers thought.

Cellphone video recorded Sunday in North Miami Beach on 81st and Collins sparked quite the controversy online.

According to some viewers, they believe the people in the video were trying to save the turtle because it had “washed ashore.”

But the professionals at Miami-Dade Sea Turtles said the turtle intended to get on the beach to nest.

Turtle nesting season runs from April 15 to Oct. 31.

Beachgoers are advised to pay attention to the nesting season signs and stakes in the sand.

