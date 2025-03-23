FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a few hectic days at the beach, it has been a calm and quiet weekend for spring breakers.

7News cameras captured families relaxing by the water and having a very chill time on the sand on Fort Lauderdale Beach, Saturday afternoon.

Karla, a college student traveling from Boston, said the best part about the break is letting go of all the stress from school.

“You know, coming from finals and trying to continue your education, you really need that break in between,” she said. “I visited a few restaurants, I spent today at the beach, did a little shopping, and that was it.”

As parasails flew through the sky, it hasn’t been all fun and games everywhere. Miami Beach is enforcing tough measures during this period aimed at reenforcing that the city is not interested in being a spring break party destination.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.