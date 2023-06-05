SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Sunny Isles Beach Police Department have confirmed that beach workers found a boat on their local shores.

According to officials, the makeshift vessel landed on the beach and was abandoned overnight behind the Trump International Resort when beach rakers discovered it, Monday morning.

U.S. Border Patrol said the boat had been encountered at sea but no arrests were made at that time.

Crews are now working to clear the scene.

No migrants were found on the boat but it is a possibility immigrants arrived on the boat and came ashore.

