MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The 2024 Beach Polo World Cup kicks up sand in South Florida, as eight international teams come to the sand to compete for all the ponies.

The first round of games took place on Thursday, sparking the beginning of a weekend of fun ahead.

The spectacle takes place just off of Collins Avenue between 21st and 22nd St.

“There’s nothing like this anywhere else in the world,” said Jason Mohr, a polo player.

The grounds have been specially curated for the games.

“This is proper footing; it’s not the beach sand,” said Melissa Ganzi, the president and owner of Grand Champions Polo Club. “We imported all of this material into the beach, and it’s what the show jumpers use as well.

Although she is both the president and owner of the Grand Champions Polo Club, Ganzi is also a player herself.

“I’m really excited about playing in this event,” she said. “I play Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and I play against my son! So that’s always a challenge.”

Viewers of the event can enjoy the show as well as a drink in front of the backdrop of the beautiful Miami Beach.

“It’s been fun to watch and get a better sense of what the sport is all about,” said Todd Flemming, a viewer of the event. I encourage everybody to come out because I think you’ll be very surprised with the activity and the action that you see.”

VIP tickets for the event start at $75. Those uninterested in paying can still enjoy the competition with a great view from the sand.

The games begin at 2:30 p.m. every day until Sunday.

