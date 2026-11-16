MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The final day of the Beach Polo World Cup took place Sunday near Collins Park in Miami Beach.

Eight international teams from ten nations faced off in the 20th edition of the World Cup.

Competitor Riley Ganzi, representing team WPL, was one of the winners of the final.

“You can tell when a horse loves what they’re doing in their equestrian sport, and you’ll see the horses follow the play and want to get to the ball,” said Ganzi. “So, they’re our teammates too, in that way.”

The winners took a victory lap following the end of the match.

The event was free for anyone on the beach to watch, but it also included a ticketed VIP section with shaded seating and bar service.

There was a chance for fans to meet the players at a special event in the VIP tent after the tournament ended.

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