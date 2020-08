MIAMI (WSVN) - A barbecue grill sparked a house fire in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 27th Street, Sunday.

Cellphone video captured the structure engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading.

No one was hurt.

