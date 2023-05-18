MIAMI (WSVN) - Two South Florida organizations have teamed to put together a shopping experience to benefit a noble cause.

The Bazaar for Good teamed up with the nonprofit Style Saves for the annual event, which includes a silent auction.

Clothes, accessories and makeup will be on sale.

Money raised from the event will be used to provide uniforms and school supplies for the next school year to students who need help the most.

“We started the organization in 2011, and since then, we’ve become the largest back-to-school event in the country,” said Rachel Russell, founder and president of Style Saves. “We’re addressing 15,000 students that come from migrant camps, foster shelters, homeless shelters and all the other underprivileged youth in underserved communities in South Florida.”

The event will take place Friday in the Miami Design District.

