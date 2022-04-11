NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at the Bayview 60 Homes apartments in North Miami Beach have one more day to collect their belongings.

They were forced out last week after officials deemed the building unsafe.

The building must be completely vacated by Tuesday.

The city said the owner has a few months to decide whether to repair the building or have it demolished.

