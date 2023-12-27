MIAMI (WSVN) - With just four days until the new year, Bayfront Park is being prepped for the vibrant New Year’s Eve festivities.

At Bayside Marketplace, City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo shared details of the exciting lineup, featuring 28 singers and groups starting at 6 p.m.

“This year we’re having 28 singers and groups,” said Carollo. “This is why other cities wait until late at night to bring in their talent. We have to start at 6 p.m.”

Live footage revealed crews setting up stages, signaling the city’s readiness to welcome residents and visitors to a lively celebration.

General admission to the Bayside event is free, allowing attendees to bring blankets while offering items for purchase on-site.

A police officer emphasized the presence of federal, state, and local authorities for added security during the event on Sunday. Notably, the return of the Big Orange, absent during the COVID-19 pandemic, adds an extra layer of excitement to the festivities.

For those seeking an enhanced experience, VIP tickets are available for purchase on the event’s website.

South Florida promises a memorable New Year’s Eve celebration for all.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.