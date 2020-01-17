Bay Harbor Islands Police officer suspended over wife’s racist social media comments

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. (WSVN) — A Bay Harbor Islands Police officer has been suspended for liking his wife’s racist comments on social media.

Police Cpl. Pablo Lima is facing backlash for “liking his wife Hallandale commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub’s racist anti-Muslim social media post on Facebook about Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib” in 2019, saying in part, “She is a danger and would not put it past her to become a martyr and blow up Capitol Hill.”

Lima was one of 35 candidates who applied to become Bay Harbor Islands’ next police chief.

7News received a code on his application, which said that he has been with the department for over a year.

After learning about his social media activity, the Bay Harbor Islands Police Department immediately placed Lima on paid leave.

The department released a statement regarding Lima’s suspension saying, “The content of the social media posts that were brought to our attention are not consistent with our town’s values and policies. Corporal Pablo Lima is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation. State law prohibits us from discussing details of an open internal affairs investigation.”

Lima also served as vice president of the Dade County Benevolent Association, and he has 38 years of law enforcement experience across Miami-Dade County and Broward County.

According to police, the investigation could take three months.

