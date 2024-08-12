DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is in South Florida to present lucky shoppers with a product surprise.

The star made an appearance at a Walmart in Doral on Monday to promote his new candy brand.

The candy is called “Shaq-alicious” and they are gummies that were inspired by his childhood.

“I grew up in Germany where we used to eat a lot of gummy and gummy bears, how ever you wanna pronounce it. So when Hersheys came to me with the idea I said ‘Let’s try something that will taste Shaq-a-licious,'” said O’Neal.

The gummies come in two flavors: original and sour.

The original pack has candy that is shaped like the star’s head and even features his face.

