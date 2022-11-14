MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Barry University is bringing back several sports programs while introducing sine new ones.

“This year we’re happy to announce the addition of five new sports to our winning athletics tradition,” said Barry University President Mike Allen.

The new 2023/2024 programs will include men and women’s swimming, beach volleyball, as well as men and women’s cross country, which will bring the total number of varsity sports to 18.

All five new programs will compete in division two of the NCAA Sunshine State Conference.

Competitions begin in the fall of 2023.

