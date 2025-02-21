MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at Barry University are walking with a purpose as they help to raise awareness to victims of domestic violence.

The walk is part of the university’s annual College Brides Walk.

“The bridal image is in honor of a woman who lost her life from her abusive ex-boyfriend in 1999, minutes before she was to remarry her new fiancé,” said Barry University Professor Laura Finley. “Sadly, we’ve been doing this since 2011, and we still need to do this.”

The event honors survivors and those who have lost their lives in abusive relationships.

Noah, a survivor herself, shared her story of being a victim of domestic violence.

“My second week here, I was assaulted by my ex-girlfriend. Tried to make amends with her, and I just want to be an advocate for the community, domestic violence. It’s scary and not OK,” she said. “You’re nobody’s victim, and you’re nobody’s puppet, you’re nobody’s anything, and everything is going to be OK. It’s just going to take time, and it takes a lot of healing.”

According to statistics, 1,500 people are killed in the United States as a result of domestic violence. Studies have shown that every minute, roughly 20 people are abused by their intimate partner.

The annual walk comes on the heels of two domestic violence cases that ended in tragedy in South Florida.

On Sunday, Mary Gingles was killed at the hands of her estranged husband, Nathan. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said he shot and killed her, her father and a neighbor who tried to help. The three murders happened in front of the couple’s 4-year-old daughter.

Mary had begged for help repeatedly from law enforcement and the courts, but in the end, the system failed her.

“They did nothing! They did nothing,” said Frank Ponzer, the brother and uncle of victims. “He’s a psychopath creep who thought he was above the law.”

An investigation is now underway, as seven BSO deputies have been suspended.

“Some victims do all the right things, right? Like, they seek help from all the services they possibly can,” said Finley.

Earlier this month, a few blocks from Barry University’s campus, 17-year-old Janise Barthold was strangled to death by her boyfriend, according to law enforcement.

“It didn’t have to go like that. I’m so sorry for all of this. I don’t even know how to say I’m sorry to myself for letting her down,” said Quincy Vincent, the victim’s brother, at her memorial.

Participants said they hope the walk’s message of hope, help and healing helps those abused in the community.

“Hopefully events like ours raise awareness so people can better know how to get help earlier, and we can better support people,” she said.

“Healing is not linear. It’s hard. Anything is possible, and you are able to do it,” said Noah.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.