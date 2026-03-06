MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a South Florida university went through intense training on Thursday.

Barry University conducted a full-scale, level two mass casualty simulation on campus, which put students through a real-world situation, including medical transports and emergency responses to a simulated bus crash involving 19 patients.

Thursday’s exercise served as a critical step in preparing students studying healthcare for the unexpected crisis conditions they will encounter on the job.

