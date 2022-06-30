MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Barry University and a Florida nonprofit have teamed up to give a helping hand to young Ukrainian refugees.

The university is hosting a youth camp for displaced Ukrainian children.

Organizers said the camp’s goal is to help these children transform trauma into resilience.

Yuilia Oliynyk, whose daughter is in the program, on Thursday said the children have found support through their new community.

“That’s why it was so easy for them to live here like normal life, because they have lots of friends,” she said.

Barry University works with Florida for Ukraine, a nonprofit organization for the refugees.

The program offers psychosocial support through tons of activities, including academics, art, music and dance.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.