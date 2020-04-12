Barry University holds early virtual graduation for some med students

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida university is helping to get much needed medical students to the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic fight.

Barry University is offering early graduation to those who meet the proper requirements.

On Saturday, cardiovascular perfusion students received their degrees in an online ceremony.

Those in the nursing program will graduate early on April 25.

The university has been reviewing all nursing and health sciences programs to get more medical personnel out where they are needed most.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.