Barry University donates hand sanitizer made in lab to Miami Shores Police

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Barry University offered a helping hand to the Miami Shores Police Department.

The school’s Physical Sciences lab director donated five gallons of hand sanitizer to the law enforcement agency, university officials said Saturday.

The learning institution answered the call for help after the police chief was having trouble ordering sufficient sanitizer for officers.

Using materials in the Department of Physical Sciences, the staff mixed the items in the university lab and created the sanitizer.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.