OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of 15 newly minted graduates from Barrington Irving Technical Training School are ready to soar to new heights after their recent graduation ceremony at Opa-locka Airport. Owned by Captain Barrington Irving, the youngest person and first black pilot to fly solo around the world, the school is providing essential skills for careers in aviation.

Captain Irving, who once started his aviation journey at Opa-locka Airport with three holes in his shoes, is now extending the same opportunities to students from diverse backgrounds. Some have overcome troubled pasts, while others lacked any prior experience in aviation.

“I am so proud of them, and to know what they started from,” said Irving. “Opa-locka Airport is where I got my start.”

Victor Zupiera, one of the graduates, has secured a position as a Line Service Technician with Atlantic Aviation.

“Working here for Barrington truly changed my whole perspective on that and my whole career path nd what I wanted to pursue,” said Zupiera. “I found a passion in aviation and it’s truly changed my life.”

These students aren’t just graduating; it’s their signing day as they leave with job offers from various companies.

“These young people are signing with various companies in the community who said you know what, ‘We’re going to give you a chance, we’re going to give you an opportunity to flourish within our industry,'” said Barrington.

Miami Dade Mayor Daniela Levine Cava expressed excitement at the ceremony.

“They are essential to our economy, hard to fill, and we have talent here at home that we are growing,” Mayor Cava emphasized.

These graduates, now embarking on their new careers, aim to contribute to Barrington Irving’s legacy in the community and inspire others to pursue aviation.

Concluding the ceremony, graduate Tremaine Johnson reflected on his journey.

“I persisted and kept going, so I just thank God,” he said.

As they take off for their respective roles, they are not just fueling trucks and parking airplanes but also fostering a sense of community within the aviation industry.

“[I want to] just expand my knowledge of aviation,” said Johnson. “Fueling trucks, parking airplanes, networking with everybody aviation and lending a helping hand for people behind me that want to get into aviation as well.”

At the end of the ceremony, the school announced its next incoming class so Barrington’s good works can continue.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.