SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - After an hours-long standoff, a former police officer accused of shooting at her boyfriend was taken into custody after she barricaded herself at a residence in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police officers surrounded the home in the area of 174th Street and Southwest 142nd Court, Friday morning.

SWAT teams also arrived at the scene and a command post was established in the area by officers.

“She barricaded herself in this residence and refused to come and comply with the demands of the officers,” said Miami-Dade Police Assitant Director Rosanna Cordero-Stutz.

According to MDPD, they identified the subject as former MDPD Lt. Evelyn Fernandez.

“During that time, there were moments when she appeared that she was going to be cooperative and then she would not be cooperative,” Rosanna Cordero-Stutz said.

The front windows of the home were knocked out by officers and a robot was sent inside for surveillance. Officers also wore gas masks as they sent smoke from the roof of the house in an attempt to get her out.

Officers also said Fernandez fired shots inside the home.

After 14 hours, the standoff came to end and Fernandez was taken into custody.

“She resisted arrest until the last moment that we placed handcuffs on her,” Rosanna Cordero-Stutz said.

Police said that on Thursday, at approximately 6:26 p.m., they responded to the area of Southwest 282nd Street and 167th Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting.

“… Girlfriend shooting at complainant’s white F-150, the subject is in a gray jeep,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner. “A gray jeep, female driver armed with a gun chasing a white pickup.”

When officers arrived, they discovered that Fernandez shot at her boyfriend but struck his vehicle instead. She then fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

As officers continued to investigate, they discovered that she barricaded herself at the residence overnight.

In July of 2016, Fernandez was charged with breaking and ransacking her ex-boyfriend, former Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Alvarez’s apartment. In April of that same year, Alvarez was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery after being accused by Fernandez.

Alvarez’s charges were eventually dropped after Fernandez failed to testify against him during his court appearance.

The charges Fernandez will now face have not been disclosed.

