Barricaded subject killed in police-involved shooting in North Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed man who had barricaded himself inside a North Miami-Beach home was killed during an exchange of gunfire with responding police officers, investigators said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the incident took place in the area of Northwest 171st Street and North Miami Avenue, near Jackson North Medical Center.

7News cameras captured an active scene, with several MDPD cruisers, special response teams and a mobile command unit.

Investigators said the shooting is related to a special response team call received about a barricaded subject, at around 2 p.m., Tuesday.

Prior to the officers’ arrival at the scene, there was a domestic dispute inside the home during which a family member grabbed a gun.

Shortly after police arrived, all other family members exited the residence, but the subject refused to leave.

Hostage negotiators pleased with the man for several hours to come out, to no avail.

At around 8 p.m., officials said, special response team units entered the home.

“There was a confrontation, an exchange of gunfire. The subject was wounded,” said MDPD detective Khristopher Welch.

Paramedics transported the man to Aventura Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.

It remains unclear how many people were inside the home, what caused the argument, how many officers entered and how many shots were fired.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

