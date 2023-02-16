NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Streets are blocked off in the area of 103rd Street and 14th Avenue, Thursday morning.

Officials said the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday. after a call came in about a domestic dispute inside an apartment.

When officers arrived, a man was armed and barricaded in his home after he threatened two family members with a gun.

Crisis negotiators tried to get the man to surrender for hours before SWAT teams threw pepper balls inside through the apartment window.

Eventually, the SWAT officers used a battering ram to bust through the window.

When all their attempts failed, authorities made entry into the building.

According to authorities, an officer fired their weapon and killed the subject on the scene.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department made a statement when he arrived on the scene.

“There was a confrontation with the subject and shots were fired,” he said. “The subject was unfortunately deceased on the scene and none of the officers sustained any injuries.”

Officials said only one officer fired their weapon.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route as 103rd Street is closed off in both directions between the 12th and 17th avenues where the investigation continues.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is taking over the investigation as per protocol for any police-involved shooting.

