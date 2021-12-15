SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A silverback gorilla at Zoo Miami has received a clean bill of health months after a scary diagnosis.

Barney got a follow-up exam on Tuesday after he was diagnosed with pneumonia back in October.

Thanks to a series of daily treatments, zoo officials said, the pneumonia is gone and Barney has fully recovered.

They said the 28-year-old silverback had returned to his healthy self.

