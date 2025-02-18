MIAMI (WSVN) - Barney, America’s beloved purple dinosaur, is taking a much needed vacation in Miami and reminding everyone that taking some time off to pour into oneself important.

“I love you. You love me. But wait-Do I know how to love me? Time to take care of Barney,” Barney can be heard saying.

The beloved character decided to relax at Eden Roc Miami beach. All of this being part of a promotion with Booking.com.

The animal can be seen soaking up the Miami sun and enjoying all the amenities the hotel has to offer.

