Barber nonprofit gifts haircuts to homeless in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some dedicated barbers went a cut above to donate their services to homeless people in downtown Miami, just in time for the holidays.

Hairdresser Daniella Franquez and some of her friends set a pop-up along the 100 block of Southwest Second Avenue to cut the hair of the less fortunate, Saturday.

They call themselves The 305 Giveback ❤, a nonprofit group comprised of hairstylists and barbers. They used their cars to power their tools, setting up a table and chairs.

“It’s rewarding,” said Franquez. “It’s a reminder every day to be thankful and blessed just for the little things that we do have, that they don’t have.”

“The people recognize us every time we pull up, you know,” said barber Reinier Zubizarreta. “It feels good when you’re able to change somebody’s spirit through a haircut, you know? It uplifts their mood.”

The haircuts take place every first Saturday of the month.

The 305 Giveback has set up a GoFundMe page. For more information, click here.

