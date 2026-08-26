NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida principal made good on a bold bet. Sort of.

The principals of North Miami Beach Senior High and Barbara Goleman Senior High went head-to-head, with a haircut bet riding on Thursday’s football game.

“If North Miami Beach becomes an ‘A’ school, which you’ve never done, and we sell 1,000 tickets to the game, which we’ve never done, and we win, which they’ve never done, I will shave my head,” said Barbara Goleman Principal, Dr. Manuel Sanchez III.

North Miami Beach did its part, so Sanchez kept his word — somewhat.

After Goleman’s loss, Sanchez made the trip to North Miami Beach to pay up.

It wasn’t a shaved head, but he got a fresh new style with the letters “NMB” buzzed on the back.

They said it was all in good fun and for school spirit.

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