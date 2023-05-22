MIAMI (WSVN) - A male employee at Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar was taken into custody after, police said, he sexually assaulted a transgender woman in a bathroom.

Luigi Andre Cavani, 25, faces charges of sexual battery, according to an arrest report from the City of Miami Police Department.

The 31-year-old victim stated that she entered the restroom alone when Cavani allegedly grabbed her hand and forcibly pulled her into a single-stall bathroom, proceeding to unbutton her pants.

According to the report, the victim repeatedly told Cavani to stop and attempted to push him away. Later, the victim’s friends confronted Cavani, to which he reportedly responded, “I’m sorry, I thought it was cool.”

Following the victim’s report of the sexual assault, Cavani voluntarily visited a police station and informed officers that he believed the encounter had been consensual. He also expressed his intention to clarify what had transpired on Friday night, emphasizing that he would never engage in such behavior and affirming that he would never force himself on anyone.

According to police, Cavani posted a $25,000 bail bond.

