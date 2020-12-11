Baptist Hospital discharges 2000th COVID-19 patient

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital reached a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

Baptist Hospital discharged its 2000th patient that was being treated for coronavirus, Friday.

Baptist Hospital reached a major milestone with the discharge of their 2000th patient with #COVID19. Thanks to the care team at Baptist Hospital, Willie will be home with his family for the holidays. To date, we have discharged over 8,000 patients across Baptist Health hospitals. pic.twitter.com/B56jdCM8ky — Baptist Health S FL (@BaptistHealthSF) December 11, 2020

Thanks to the doctors and nurses at the unspecified Baptist Health location, Willie will be home in time for Christmas.

The Baptist Health System is currently caring for more than 300 patients with the virus.

