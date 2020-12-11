Baptist Hospital discharges 2000th COVID-19 patient

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital reached a major milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

Baptist Hospital discharged its 2000th patient that was being treated for coronavirus, Friday.

Thanks to the doctors and nurses at the unspecified Baptist Health location, Willie will be home in time for Christmas.

The Baptist Health System is currently caring for more than 300 patients with the virus.

