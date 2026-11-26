MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of runners showed up at Tropical Park on Thanksgiving morning for the annual Life Time Turkey Trot.

Approximately 5,500 participants came together to take part in the festive exercise event presented by Baptist Health.

There were options for any level of runner, jogger and walker, including a 5K, 10K and Kids Trot.

Children taking part in the Kids Trot were gifted with a special shirt and holiday-inspired medal.

Once runners crossed the finish line, they got to take part in the Holiday Finish Festival, which featured entertainment, prizes and great photo spots.

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