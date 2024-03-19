MIAMI (WSVN) - The Baptist Health Foundation is celebrating a historic donation to help with expansion plans for their neuroscience unit.

Billionaire hedge-fund manager and the CEO of Citadel, Kenneth C. Griffin, has donated the facility $50 million to fund the expansion.

It’s the largest donation in the history of the facility and it comes at a time of the rise of Alzheimer’s and other neurological diseases and the need for clinical care is at an all-time high.

“The Miami Neuroscience Institute intends to continue to grow and be a key player in our region to be able to provide the best possible care to our patients with neurological diseases,” said Dr. Diego Torres-Russotto.

“The key to making this donation mean something is having people like Dr. Torres, like Dr. McDermott leading the way because it will impact the community here, but it’s gonna impact treatment worldwide,” said Sebastian Kris, a Baptist Health patient.

The Baptist’s donation is one of several healthcare-related gifts from Griffin. The Griffin Catalyst, which is Citadel’s Civic Engagement Initiative, also gave $50 million to the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center earlier this month.

