Baptist Health and Florida International University’s Medical School have officially joined forces in an attempt to elevate healthcare standards and retain local medical talent.

The collaboration, formalized at a signing ceremony at Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute, aims to bring about significant developments in medical education and clinical facilities in South Florida.

Dr. Herbert Wertheim expressed optimism about the partnership.

“What’s going to happen with the Baptist partnership is that we’re going to have, anywhere from 300 to 500 new residents in different professions,” he explained. “Matriculating through our different hospitals and our university.”

The alliance focuses on expanding both undergraduate and graduate medical education programs, cultivating clinical and teaching facilities, and fostering faculty-physician practices.

This collaboration not only strengthens medical education but also deepens capabilities in groundbreaking research, providing enhanced access to specialized care and innovative therapies.

Attendees at the signing ceremony included Baptist Health President and CEO Bo Boulenger and FIU President Kenneth Jessell.

