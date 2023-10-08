CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A group touring the country made a stop in South Florida to celebrate literary freedom for students, teachers, authors and parents.

As National Banned Books Week came to a close, state and local education leaders continue to fight what they call censorship in classrooms.

“This is needed specifically in Florida because we have a problem,” said Fedrick Ingram, secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Teachers.

Participants at Sunday’s event at Books & Books in Coral Gables took the opportunity to shine a spotlight on books pulled from school shelves.

“This is not what freedom looks like,” said Karla Hernández-Mats, president of the United Teachers of Dade.

The New Republic’s Banned Books Tour 2023 is taking that message around the country on their “Banned Bookmobile.”

Organizers gave out 10 free books that are banned or subject to be banned to Miami-Dade County teachers.

The tour aims to celebrate educators’ freedom to teach and students’ freedom to read.

“We don’t believe that any books should be banned. We believe that people should have access to knowledge, because we know that knowledge creates compassion and understanding for a better world and a better society,” said Hernández-Mats.

In the past, the Miami-Dade School District has been criticized for decisions on some books being restricted.

Back in May, “The Hill We Climb,” a poem read at President Joe Biden’s inauguration by author Amanda Gorman, was restricted by the district for elementary school students at the Bob Graham Education Center in Miami Lakes. Instead, it was moved to the middle school shelves.

It happened after parent Daily Salinas filed a complaint. She spoke with 7News at the time.

“It’s about indoctrination, [critical race theory] and gender ideology,” said Salinas. “I just want the kids to receive the right information.”

The school district said the language in :”The Hill We Climb” was not age-appropriate for younger students.

Parents who took issue when this decision was finalized addressed the school board during a meeting.

“We believe [the parent’s] complaint is hardly representative of the many parents who want their children to know and understand the world around them,” said a woman.

The Bookmobile at Sunday’s stop had about 1,000 books.

