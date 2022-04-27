HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A bank robbery suspect was stopped by police in Hialeah.

Police arrested 38-year-old Hakeen Ashon Mixson on Tuesday.

Officials said Mixson is connected to a robbery at a Space Coast Credit Union branch in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The robbery happened on April 19.

The suspect was taken into custody after police received a tip that his car was parked near a Space Coast Credit Union branch in Hialeah.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox