HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A bank robbery suspect was stopped by police in Hialeah.

Police arrested 38-year-old Hakeen Ashon Mixson on Tuesday.

Officials said Mixson is connected to a robbery at a Space Coast Credit Union branch in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The robbery happened on April 19.

The suspect was taken into custody after police received a tip that his car was parked near a Space Coast Credit Union branch in Hialeah.

