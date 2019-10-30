Bank robber caught on camera at Hialeah Ocean Bank

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The FBI needs help identifying a subject who robbed an Ocean Bank in Hialeah.

The robbery happened at an Ocean Bank branch located at 1801 West Fourth Avenue, at around 9:50 a.m., Wednesday.

Surveillance footage showed the robber entering the bank and demanding money from a bank employee.

The thief made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no injuries.

If you have any information regarding the bank robbery and recognize the subject, you’re urged to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

