OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - An Oakland Park business owner is frustrated after a man was caught on camera stealing his mail, and now the same subject is believed to have also been responsible for a similar theft outside a business south of the county line.

Speaking with 7News Thursday, the Oakland Park business owner, who operates Two B Printing but did not wish to be identified, said he’s fed up after watching the man pry open his mailbox through his Ring camera and take his mail on Aug. 1.

“I was in my truck driving when he was breaking into my mailbox. I was watching it live, you know, and I said some things that probably aren’t good for TV,” he said. “If I could cuss on TV, I would.”

Through his Ring camera, he yelled at the man, who promptly walked away with a scooter.

A short time later, the man returned on his scooter.

“I saw the guy come back, and he broke into the mailbox with a screwdriver or some sort of a pry bar,” the man said.

The Oakland Park theft happened on at a business complex near Northeast 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue.

And the incident appears to be connected to a mailbox theft outside the Addison House furniture store off Northwest 77th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The business owner in Northwest Miami-Dade came forward after 7News aired the initial report about the mail theft in Oakland Park

Surveillance video from the theft in Northwest Miami-Dade shows a man using a bolt cutter to slash open several mailboxes. The thief is wearing a distinct hat and suspenders. He is also seen using a black bag to collect the stolen mail.

The Oakland Park surveillance video shows the subject wearing a similar hat, as well as suspenders hanging from his waist and a similar black bag hanging off his scooter.

The Oakland Park business owner said the mail thefts endanger his ability to provide for his family.

“This is how I feed my family, you know, so if there’s money in here, checks in here, they’re gone,” he said.

He’s not the only one who was seemingly targeted by that man.

Surveillance video from the Oakland Park theft shows the man cruising by the businesses on his scooter, mumbling to himself in Spanish as he zoomed through.

He also appeared to be wearing an earpiece when he broke into the mailboxes.

The Oakland Park business owner also believes this is the same thief.

“7News is doing a terrific job on getting his name out, and the picture you showed me is absolutely the same guy,” he said.

He also believes this was part of an elaborate scheme involving other individuals.

“He had an earpiece in, and then there was a black car sitting in the street, so I think they were communicating on which ones had mail in it,” he said.

You can hear the man break into the first mailbox off-camera. A short time later, he breaks into a second.

He goes right down the line of mailboxes, pulling out whatever he can find inside, hitting a total of five different mailboxes.

“They had the whole thing planned out,” the business owner said.

After the man gets caught by the business owner, he can be seen riding his scooter further down the street as the black SUV turns in the opposite direction.

The business owner told 7News on Friday that he’s just now finding out what the man managed to take from him.

“I do get, you know, important work stuff in the mail — some company checks, obviously statements and stuff like that, bank statements — so I didn’t have the service that would tell you what’s delivered that day. I know about it now, unfortunately,” he said.

The business owner is hoping that sharing the footage will help authorities identify the man and stop the mail thefts.

“I hope that you guys put his face on TV and catch this guy, you know, so somebody else doesn’t have to go through this. I mean, this is our personal box for information that is private,” he said.

He’s also filed a report with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

“We have to catch the guy because all these people are being affected. They’re stealing checks, whatever they’re stealing, it’s people’s personal property,” said the business owner.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating the incident, which is a federal felony.

“It’s relieving that there’s a possibility he could get caught. I want my mail back,” said the Oakland Park business owner.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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