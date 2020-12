MIAMI (WSVN) - A special outdoor performance of the Christmas classic “The Nutcracker” came to Miami just in time for the holidays.

The holiday favorite was performed at the Shops at Mary Brickell Village by the Ayala Royal Ballet.

Guests were required to wear face masks as well as follow social distancing guidelines.

