THE EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A bald eaglet is finally flying free months after it suffered a serious injury.

The juvenile eagle was released on the border of Everglades National Park, Saturday morning.

The majestic bird hesitated momentarily when the crate was opened, but then spread its wings and flew off.

Officials said the eagle was in rehab for more than five months after it fell from a nest and fractured its wing.

It recovered thanks to a healthy diet that included iguanas.

