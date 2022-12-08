SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The medical team at Zoo Miami have provided an update on a bald eagle receiving crucial care.

Veterinarians at Zoo Miami Hospital continue efforts to save one of Rita’s wings.

They performed surgery after the bird somehow broke the wing.

Rita’s treatment includes laser therapy, medications and antibiotics.

Doctors said her wound is showing some improvement and expect her to survive, but it appears she may never be able to fly again.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.