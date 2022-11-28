SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Zoo Miami is treating a bald eagle who is in bad shape, months after the bird and her mate went viral.

Zoo officials on Monday said Rita is in critical condition after suffering a major injury.

The bird was taken to the zoo’s animal hospital to receive treatment. A series of X-rays determined Rita’s right wing is broken.

The eagle is taking antibiotics and pain medication as a medical team considers the best surgical option.

Rita garnered international attention after she was featured with her mate in a live nest cam last year.

